BC health officials announce 624 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 624 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 191,748.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,929 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 373 individuals are currently hospitalized, 132 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 285 new cases, 2,323 total active cases

285 new cases, 2,323 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 78 new cases, 823 total active cases

78 new cases, 823 total active cases Interior Health: 118 new cases, 1,142 total active cases

118 new cases, 1,142 total active cases Northern Health: 91 new cases, 813 total active cases

91 new cases, 813 total active cases Island Health: 79 new cases, 770 total active cases

79 new cases, 770 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,996 deaths in BC. This includes one in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Island Health.

From September 29 to October 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.8% of cases, and from September 22 to October 5, they accounted for 78.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 29 to October 5) – Total 4,840

Not vaccinated: 3,117 (64.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 309 (6.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,414 (29.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 22 to October 5) – Total 429

Not vaccinated: 302 (70.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 34 (7.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 93 (21.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 29 to October 5)

Not vaccinated: 304.2

Partially vaccinated: 86.8

Fully vaccinated: 34.3

To date, 88.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 82.1% have received their second dose.

183,406 people who tested positive have now recovered.