BC Hydro brings in mandatory vaccine requirements for all workers

Workplaces establishing mandatory proof of vaccination requirements are becoming more and more common as we head into the fall and COVID-19 cases don’t seem to be going down in the province.

On Thursday, October 7, BC Hydro announced it would be taking new measures to help keep its workers and the public safe.

The utility will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all of its employees and contractors who work at a BC Hydro facility or work site province-wide. This also includes the Site C project construction site.

More than 6,000 BC Hydro employees will be required to have full vaccination by November 22, 2021.

Since BC Hydro doesn’t directly employ many sub-contractors and employees of contractors, they will be required to be fully vaccinated by January 10, 2022.

“BC Hydro will continue to work with its employees, unions and contractors in the coming weeks to further define the vaccination policy and provide details for accommodations for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medically-approved exemption,” they said in a release.

Government workers across the province are also required to be fully vaccinated, the BC Public Service Agency announced earlier this week.