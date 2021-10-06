BC health officials announce 752 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

BC health officials announced 752 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 191,124.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,945 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 350 individuals are currently hospitalized, 136 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 297 new cases, 2,349 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 85 new cases, 824 total active cases

Interior Health: 164 new cases, 1,142 total active cases

Northern Health: 130 new cases, 829 total active cases

Island Health: 76 new cases, 743 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,992 deaths in BC. This includes five in Fraser Health, three in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Island Health.

From September 28 to October 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.2% of cases and from September 21 to October 4 they accounted for 77.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 28 to October 4) – Total 4,894

Not vaccinated: 3,117 (63.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 316 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,461 (29.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 21 to October 4) – Total 420

Not vaccinated: 291 (69.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (8.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (22.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 28 to October 4)

Not vaccinated: 296.8

Partially vaccinated: 89.0

Fully vaccinated: 35.5

To date, 88.4% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 81.9% have received their second dose.

182,786 people who tested positive have now recovered.