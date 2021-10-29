BC reports 584 new COVID-19 cases before Halloween weekend

BC health officials announced 584 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 204,914.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,982 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 436 individuals are currently in hospital, 156 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 232 new cases, 2,115 total active cases

232 new cases, 2,115 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 81 new cases, 704 total active cases

81 new cases, 704 total active cases Interior Health: 85 new cases, 684 total active cases

85 new cases, 684 total active cases Northern Health: 104 new cases, 817 total active cases

104 new cases, 817 total active cases Island Health: 82 new cases, 603 total active cases

82 new cases, 603 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,156 deaths in BC. This includes three in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, two in Northern Health, two in Island Health.

From October 21 to 27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.1% of cases and from October 14 to 27, they accounted for 73.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 21 to 27) – Total 4,098



Not vaccinated: 2,418 (59.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 252 (6.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,428 (34.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 14 to 27) – Total 469

Not vaccinated: 317 (67.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 123 (26.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 21 to 27)

Not vaccinated: 296.9

Partially vaccinated: 84.5

Fully vaccinated: 33.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 14 to 27)

Not vaccinated: 58.6

Partially vaccinated: 12.7

Fully vaccinated: 2.7

To date, 65.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 73.8% have received their second dose.