BC health officials report under 500 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

BC health officials announced 457 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 202,973.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,829 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 390 individuals are currently in hospital, 155 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 176 new cases, 2,002 total active cases

176 new cases, 2,002 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 61 new cases, 670 total active cases

61 new cases, 670 total active cases Interior Health: 83 new cases, 642 total active cases

83 new cases, 642 total active cases Northern Health: 82 new cases, 877 total active cases

82 new cases, 877 total active cases Island Health: 55 new cases, 579 total active cases

55 new cases, 579 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been two COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,131 deaths in BC. This includes one in Fraser Health, and one in Northern Health.

From October 18 to 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1% of cases and from October 11 to 24, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 18 to 24) – Total 4,181



Not vaccinated: 2,377 (56.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 300 (7.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,504 (36%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 11 to 24) – Total 362

Not vaccinated: 252 (69.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (6.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 86 (23.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 18 to 24)

Not vaccinated: 288.8

Partially vaccinated: 95.1

Fully vaccinated: 35.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 11 to 24)

Not vaccinated: 44.9

Partially vaccinated: 10.9

Fully vaccinated: 1.9

To date, 89.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 84.5% have received their second dose.