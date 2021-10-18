Grouse Mountain guests must be fully vaccinated for upcoming season

The upcoming winter season at Grouse Mountain starts in November, and guests will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to hit the slopes.

They will need two doses of a vaccine for access to the resort, which includes the Skyride, mountaintop facilities, and activities.

Last week, Grouse Mountain announced employees will also need to be fully vaccinated.

To make things easier for guests, Grouse Mountain will be introducing the VaxTrax Program.

VaxTrax is essentially a one-time vaccine verification process for Grouse passholders. This allows guests to access the resort without having to provide proof of vaccination every visit.

Guests who want to take part in VaxTrax can submit a copy of their BC Vaccine Card and valid government issued photo ID digitally, or to Grouse Mountain guest services in person, before the deadline on November 15.

Starting tomorrow, Grouse Mountain will be closed for scheduled annual maintenance until Friday, November 5th. There will be no access to the Skyride or mountaintop facilities during this time.

“Throughout the pandemic, Grouse Mountain has exceeded provincial health requirements to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and team members,” said Michael Cameron, President of Grouse Mountain Resort, in a statement.

“We believe implementing this policy over the winter season will provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 to those who visit and work at the Mountain.”

Once the deadline passes, passholders and multi-day Snow School participants need to show proof of vaccination on-site for their first visit. The same goes for single-day lift or mountain admission tickets, before boarding the Skyride.

Face masks will also continue to be mandatory in all indoor facilities, as well as the Skyride. Children four and younger are exempt.

Capacity at restaurants on the moutain has also been reduced, which is based on current provincial regulations.

For more info on the health guidelines at Grouse Mountain, see their COVID-19 protocols document here.