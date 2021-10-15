"Atmospheric river" bringing long episodes of rain to Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada is forecasting a “long episode of rain” over Metro Vancouver this coming weekend.

A rainfall warning, which was first issued on Thursday, remains in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

The weather event is being caused by two successive frontal systems that will cross British Columbia’s south coast between Friday and late Saturday night.

Areas such as the North Shore, Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge are expected to receive 90 to 150 mm of rain.

Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta will see less precipitation — between 75 to 100 mm.

Environment Canada adds that snowmelt will likely add to the runoff, with a possibility of localized flooding and swelling in local streams.

A short break in the rain will set in on Friday evening.