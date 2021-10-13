BC health officials announce 605 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

BC health officials announced 605 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 195,186.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 374 individuals are currently hospitalized, 153 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 245 new cases, 2,214 total active cases

245 new cases, 2,214 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 82 new cases, 721 total active cases

82 new cases, 721 total active cases Interior Health: 119 new cases, 850 total active cases

119 new cases, 850 total active cases Northern Health: 67 new cases, 689 total active cases

67 new cases, 689 total active cases Island Health: 92 new cases, 640 total active cases

92 new cases, 640 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,033 deaths in BC. This includes three in Northern Health, and one in Island Health.

From October 5 to 11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.0% of cases, and from September 28 to October 11, they accounted for 73.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 5 to 11) – Total 4,206

Not vaccinated: 2,571 (61.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 291 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,344 (32%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 28 to October 11) – Total 346

Not vaccinated: 229 (66.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 25 (7.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 92 (26.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 5 to 11)

Not vaccinated: 278.3

Partially vaccinated: 80.5

Fully vaccinated: 32.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 28 to October 1)

Not vaccinated: 36.7

Partially vaccinated: 10.7

Fully vaccinated: 2.1

To date, 88.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 82.7% have received their second dose.

187,564 people who tested positive have now recovered.