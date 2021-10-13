BC health officials announce 605 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths
BC health officials announced 605 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 195,186.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 374 individuals are currently hospitalized, 153 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 245 new cases, 2,214 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 82 new cases, 721 total active cases
- Interior Health: 119 new cases, 850 total active cases
- Northern Health: 67 new cases, 689 total active cases
- Island Health: 92 new cases, 640 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases
There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,033 deaths in BC. This includes three in Northern Health, and one in Island Health.
From October 5 to 11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.0% of cases, and from September 28 to October 11, they accounted for 73.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (October 5 to 11) – Total 4,206
- Not vaccinated: 2,571 (61.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 291 (6.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,344 (32%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 28 to October 11) – Total 346
- Not vaccinated: 229 (66.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 25 (7.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 92 (26.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 5 to 11)
- Not vaccinated: 278.3
- Partially vaccinated: 80.5
- Fully vaccinated: 32.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 28 to October 1)
- Not vaccinated: 36.7
- Partially vaccinated: 10.7
- Fully vaccinated: 2.1
To date, 88.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 82.7% have received their second dose.
187,564 people who tested positive have now recovered.