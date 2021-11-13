BC announces over 950 new COVID-19 cases in two-day period

British Columbia health officials announced on Friday that there have been 992 new test-positive COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 211,750.

There were 519 cases discovered between Wednesday and Thursday, and 473 between Thursday and Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,265 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 384 individuals are currently hospitalized and 124 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 308 new cases, 1,575 total active cases

308 new cases, 1,575 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 117 new cases, 510 total active cases

117 new cases, 510 total active cases Interior Health: 263 new cases, 862 total active cases

263 new cases, 862 total active cases Northern Health: 166 new cases, 645 total active cases

166 new cases, 645 total active cases Island Health: 138 new cases, 614 total active cases

138 new cases, 614 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 23 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,257 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, eight were in Fraser Health, 11 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, two were in Interior Health, one was in Northern Health, and one was in Island Health.

To date, 90.6% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86.5% have received their second dose.

From November 4 to November 10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 61.0% of cases and from October 28 to November 10, they accounted for 68.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 4 to November 10) – Total 3,517



Not vaccinated: 1,962 (55.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 184 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,371 (39.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 28 to November 10) – Total 383



Not vaccinated: 237 (61.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 27 (7.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 119 (31.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 4 to November 10)

Not vaccinated: 255.0

Partially vaccinated: 69.7

Fully vaccinated: 31.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 28 to November 10)

Not vaccinated: 47.4

Partially vaccinated: 16.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.6