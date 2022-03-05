BC reports 340 new COVID-19 cases as daily totals begin to dwindle
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 340 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 349,944.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 484 (-27) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 69 (-10) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 71 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 41 new cases
- Interior Health: 113 new cases
- Northern Health: 50 new cases
- Island Health: 65 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been eight new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,903 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, but there are a total of 20 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.7% (4,518,800) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% (4,305,507) have received their second dose.
From February 24 to March 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.2% of cases, and from February 17 to March 2, they accounted for 33.1% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 24 to March 2) – Total 2,769
- Not vaccinated: 444 (16%)
- Partially vaccinated: 89 (3.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,236 (80.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 17 to March 2) – Total 420
- Not vaccinated: 118 (28.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 281 (66.9%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 24 to March 2)
- Not vaccinated: 109.3
- Partially vaccinated: 52
- Fully vaccinated: 49.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 17 to March 2)
- Not vaccinated: 30.2
- Partially vaccinated: 18.6
- Fully vaccinated: 6