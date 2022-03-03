BC reports 13 more COVID-19 related deaths as daily cases drop below 400
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 391 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 394,604.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 511 (-6) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 79 (+6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 88 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 43 new cases
- Interior Health: 100 new cases
- Northern Health: 75 new cases
- Island Health: 85 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,896 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 21 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.6% (4,517,958) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% (4,303,614) have received their second dose.
From February 23 to March 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.6% of cases, and from February 16 to March 1, they accounted for 34.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 23 to March 1) – Total 3,005
- Not vaccinated: 483 (16.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 106 (3.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,416 (80.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 16 to March 1) – Total 439
- Not vaccinated: 128 (29.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 23 (5.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 288 (65.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 23 to March 1)
- Not vaccinated: 118
- Partially vaccinated: 57.8
- Fully vaccinated: 52.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 16 to March 1)
- Not vaccinated: 33.7
- Partially vaccinated: 20.7
- Fully vaccinated: 6.1