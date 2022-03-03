NewsCoronavirus

BC reports under 500 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 3 2022, 12:31 am
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Gov BC/Flickr)

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 442 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 349,213.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 517 (-6) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 73 (-10) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 111 new cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 69 new cases
  • Interior Health: 105 new cases
  • Northern Health: 59 new cases
  • Island Health: 98 new cases
  • Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been 10 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,883 deaths in the province.

There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 21 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.6% (4,517,602) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% (4,302,285) have received their second dose.

From February 22 to 28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.7% of cases, and from February 15 to 28, they accounted for 34.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (February 22 to 28) – Total 3,087

  • Not vaccinated: 494 (16%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 114 (3.7%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 2,479 (80.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 15 to 28) – Total 466

  • Not vaccinated: 137 (29.4%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 24 (5.2%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 305 (65.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 22 to 28) 

  • Not vaccinated: 118.6
  • Partially vaccinated: 60.3
  • Fully vaccinated: 54

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 15 to 28)

  • Not vaccinated: 36.9
  • Partially vaccinated: 22
  • Fully vaccinated: 6.5
