BC reports under 500 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 442 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 349,213.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 517 (-6) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 73 (-10) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 111 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 69 new cases
- Interior Health: 105 new cases
- Northern Health: 59 new cases
- Island Health: 98 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been 10 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,883 deaths in the province.
There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 21 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.6% (4,517,602) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% (4,302,285) have received their second dose.
From February 22 to 28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.7% of cases, and from February 15 to 28, they accounted for 34.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 22 to 28) – Total 3,087
- Not vaccinated: 494 (16%)
- Partially vaccinated: 114 (3.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,479 (80.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 15 to 28) – Total 466
- Not vaccinated: 137 (29.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 24 (5.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 305 (65.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 22 to 28)
- Not vaccinated: 118.6
- Partially vaccinated: 60.3
- Fully vaccinated: 54
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 15 to 28)
- Not vaccinated: 36.9
- Partially vaccinated: 22
- Fully vaccinated: 6.5