Coast Capital Savings warning customers of five-day service outage

Coast Capital says it will be upgrading its banking system next month and wants to give customers ample warning about a five-day service outage.

The outage will happen between April 8 and April 13.

In a statement online, Coast Capital says it is upgrading its banking system to “optimize its performance and strengthen our ability to better serve you.”

“This short-term inconvenience is an investment in future solutions and enhancements. We’ve done our best to minimize the impact on you and appreciate your understanding.”

Coast Capital stresses that while you will be able to use your debit card during this service outage, there are a number of banking functions that won’t be available.

In an email to Daily Hive, Coast Capital says its priority is to deliver the best possible experience to its members and to do that, the current system requires a significant upgrade that will position us to support ongoing innovation.

“We are working to minimize the impact on our members by informing them of the outage with ample time to plan ahead and avoid undue frustration.”

What services will be impacted?

During this service outage, branches will be closed, while digital banking and Coast-by-Phone will be unavailable.

During the outage, a lot of services will still be up and running, however, ATM services will be limited to withdrawals, deposits, and PIN changes.

What else can you do?

You can use your debit card to access funds from other non-Coast ATMs.

Use your debit cards for point-of-sale purchases

Use your Desjardins VISA cards

Contact the Advice Centre at 1-888-517-7000 to ask questions related to the outage or to report lost or stolen cards.

Coast Capital says the Advice Centre will be open 24 hours a day.

“The service outage will prevent us from accessing your accounts or processing banking transactions. However, we can answer questions about the outage and cancel any lost or stolen debit cards.”

So, what happens if you have a bill payment set to come out during the outage?

According to the Coast Capital website, if you have pre-authorized payments scheduled during the outage, they will be processed as normal.

However, you will need to have enough funds in your account before April 8 to cover that payment before it withdraws. This includes phone bills, gym memberships, subscriptions, or any pre-authorized withdrawal to other financial institutions.

What happens after the upgrade?

Coast Capital says you shouldn’t notice any noticeable changes to the way you bank.

“These updates will allow us to deliver new and upgraded solutions and services to our members.”

The financial institution warns that if you perform transactions using your debit card during the outage, your account history and balances may take a few days following the outage to catch up.

Coast Capital also has a message for its customers and says, “We thank our members for their patience and understanding as we work to make this essential upgrade as seamless as possible.”