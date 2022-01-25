Hospitalizations remain high as BC reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 1,446 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 314,522.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 32,468 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 985 (-2) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 144 (+15) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 508 new cases, 14,715 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 309 new cases, 7,527 total active cases
- Interior Health: 319 new cases, 7,297 total active cases
- Northern Health: 147 new cases, 1,246 total active cases
- Island Health: 163 new cases, 1,679 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, four total active cases
There has been one new COVID-19-related death in British Columbia, for a total of 2,554 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 63 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.6% (4,467,392) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6% (4,167,276) have received their second dose.
From January 17 to January 23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.5% of cases, and from January 10 to January 23, they accounted for 29.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 17 to January 23) – Total 13,537
- Not vaccinated: 3,083 (22.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 774 (5.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 9,680 (71.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 10 to January 23) – Total 1,118
- Not vaccinated: 279 (25.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 788 (70.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 17 to January 23)
- Not vaccinated: 396.9
- Partially vaccinated: 200.0
- Fully vaccinated: 236.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 10 to January 23)
- Not vaccinated: 71.0
- Partially vaccinated: 40.9
- Fully vaccinated: 16.9