Hospitalizations remain high as BC reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases

Jan 25 2022, 11:46 pm
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (BC Gov/Flickr).

British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 1,446 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 314,522.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 32,468 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 985 (-2) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 144 (+15) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 508 new cases, 14,715 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 309 new cases, 7,527 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 319 new cases, 7,297 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 147 new cases, 1,246 total active cases
  • Island Health: 163 new cases, 1,679 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases, four total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in British Columbia, for a total of 2,554 deaths in the province.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 63 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 89.6% (4,467,392) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6% (4,167,276) have received their second dose.

From January 17 to January 23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.5% of cases, and from January 10 to January 23, they accounted for 29.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 17 to January 23) – Total 13,537

  • Not vaccinated: 3,083 (22.8%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 774 (5.7%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 9,680 (71.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 10 to January 23) – Total 1,118

  • Not vaccinated: 279 (25.0%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.6%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 788 (70.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 17 to January 23

  • Not vaccinated: 396.9
  • Partially vaccinated: 200.0
  • Fully vaccinated: 236.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 10 to January 23)

  • Not vaccinated: 71.0
  • Partially vaccinated: 40.9
  • Fully vaccinated: 16.9

