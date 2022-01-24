10 days of hell: Radio host shares her battle with the Omicron variant

One of the narratives about the Omicron variant is that it leads to fewer severe symptoms of COVID-19, but a radio host from Vancouver experienced something very different.

Depending on what province you are from, the guidance on COVID-19 and the information around the Omicron variant differ.

For World Famous CFOX host Carmen Cruz, the guidance didn’t matter while she experienced 10 days of hell.

“10 days feeling like someone left the faucet slightly on in my lungs, and I couldn’t stop choking on the water droplets. 10 days, away from my new baby girl, locked in a room.

10 days feeling like someone has their knee on my chest. 10 days feeling so tired and weak, that I have barely enough energy to drag myself to the bathroom. 10 days of body aches, feeling terrible and feeling scared,” Cruz wrote on social media.

Cruz’s story could serve as a cautionary tale to those who feel that COVID-19 and the Omicron variant aren’t serious threats to their personal health.

“I almost ended up in the hospital twice, but lucky me, we managed to find one of my missing inhalers.”

Cruz told Daily Hive that while she is someone that has suffered from bronchitis and asthma in the past, she is currently a fit and healthy person.

“If you have even remotely sh*tty lungs, you’re in trouble,” she said.

Cruz had serious thoughts of heading to the hospital, but British Columbia’s healthcare system is currently dealing with staff shortages and has had record-breaking hospital admission numbers in recent weeks.

“I think where I was scared most was when I was going to head to the hospital, and I realized that I’d just end up sitting in a waiting room with anyone else who has bad symptoms, vaccinated or not. I’d rather struggle at home, than in a waiting room.”

One thing that Cruz’s story reveals is the unpredictable nature of being hit with COVID-19.

“Maybe you’ll get a little cough and be fine (like my partner and daughter have so far), or maybe you’ll end up struggling with your lungs, like me.”

Cruz suggests having some cough and cold medication on hand just in case, adding that we’re still all in relatively uncharted territory.

“It’s a roll of the dice. We’re all going through this together for the first time ever, and we’re learning as we go.”

There has been a lot of conflicting information about COVID-19 on the internet, depending on your sources on how serious the virus is.

“For some of us considered ‘young and healthy’ COVID isn’t just a flu. It’s awful, it’s scary, and if you still believe it’s just not a big deal, I don’t even have the energy to worry or feel bad for you. You’re honestly doing this to yourself and it’s DANGEROUS. Maybe you’ll be lucky. Maybe you won’t.”

Cruz is currently fairing better than she was during her 10 days of hell. She shared her story on social media, ending it with one final message:

“Get your goddamn vaccine.”