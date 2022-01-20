NewsCoronavirus

BC reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths

Jan 20 2022, 12:38 am
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 2,387 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 303,565.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 35,770 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 895 (+41) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 115 (+3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 814 new cases, 17,441 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 487 new cases, 8.945 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 550 new cases, 5,769 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 260 new cases, 1,504 total active cases
  • Island Health: 275 new cases, 2,095 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: One new case, 16 total active cases

There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,505 deaths in the province.

There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 56 facilities with ongoing outbreaks in the province.

To date, 89.3% (4,451,945) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (4,159,043) have received their second dose.

From January 11 to January 17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.9% of cases, and from January 4 to January 17, they accounted for 31.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 11 to January 17) – Total 14,934

  • Not vaccinated: 3,208 (21.5%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 662 (4.4%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 11,064 (74.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 4 to January 17) – Total 1,062

  • Not vaccinated: 286 (26.9%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 52 (4.9%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 724 (68.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 11 to January 17

  • Not vaccinated: 428.5
  • Partially vaccinated: 186.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 311.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 4 to January 17)

  • Not vaccinated: 70.5
  • Partially vaccinated: 41.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 15.5

