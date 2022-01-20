BC reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths
British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 2,387 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 303,565.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 35,770 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 895 (+41) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 115 (+3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 814 new cases, 17,441 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 487 new cases, 8.945 total active cases
- Interior Health: 550 new cases, 5,769 total active cases
- Northern Health: 260 new cases, 1,504 total active cases
- Island Health: 275 new cases, 2,095 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: One new case, 16 total active cases
There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,505 deaths in the province.
There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 56 facilities with ongoing outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.3% (4,451,945) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (4,159,043) have received their second dose.
From January 11 to January 17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.9% of cases, and from January 4 to January 17, they accounted for 31.8% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 11 to January 17) – Total 14,934
- Not vaccinated: 3,208 (21.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 662 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 11,064 (74.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 4 to January 17) – Total 1,062
- Not vaccinated: 286 (26.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 52 (4.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 724 (68.2%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 11 to January 17)
- Not vaccinated: 428.5
- Partially vaccinated: 186.4
- Fully vaccinated: 311.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 4 to January 17)
- Not vaccinated: 70.5
- Partially vaccinated: 41.4
- Fully vaccinated: 15.5