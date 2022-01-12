Hospitalizations rise as BC reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 2,239 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 286,080.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 36,087 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a new record for BC. Of the active cases, 469 (+38) individuals are currently hospitalized and 97 (+) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 807 new cases, 15,988 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 383 new cases, 10,334 total active cases
- Interior Health: 318 new cases, 4,295 total active cases
- Northern Health: 167 new cases, 1,136 total active cases
- Island Health: 562 new cases, 4,330 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Two new cases, four total active cases
There have been three COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,449 deaths in British Columbia.
To date, 88.8% (4,426,451) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2% (4,146,540) have received their second dose.
From January 3 to January 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4% of cases, and from December 27 to January 9, they accounted for 35.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 3 to January 9) – Total 19,206
- Not vaccinated: 3,125 (16.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 597 (3.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 15,484 (80.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 27 to January 9) – Total 422
- Not vaccinated: 135 (32%)
- Partially vaccinated: 15 (3.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 272 (64.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 3 to January 9)
- Not vaccinated: 462.5
- Partially vaccinated: 195.4
- Fully vaccinated: 336.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 27 to January 9)
- Not vaccinated: 33.1
- Partially vaccinated: 11.7
- Fully vaccinated: 5.8