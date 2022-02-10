BC reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,187 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 336,229.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 21,974 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 893 (-93) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 143 (-3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 316 new cases, 8,623 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 147 new cases, 3,688 total active cases
- Interior Health: 370 new cases, 7,191 total active cases
- Northern Health: 191 new cases, 1,119 total active cases
- Island Health: 163 new cases, 1,336 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 17 total active cases
There have been 18 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,725 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak for a total of 54 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.3% (4,500,635) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.8% (4,225,555) have received their second dose.
From February 1 to February 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.3% of cases, and from January 25 to February 7, they accounted for 31.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 1 to February 7) – Total 9,059
- Not vaccinated: 1,777 (19.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 422 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 6,860 (75.0%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 25 to February 7) – Total 1,257
- Not vaccinated: 333 (26.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 56 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 868 (69.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 1 to February 7)
- Not vaccinated: 385.7
- Partially vaccinated: 143.3
- Fully vaccinated: 160.6
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 25 to February 7)
- Not vaccinated: 89.8
- Partially vaccinated: 47.5
- Fully vaccinated: 18.5