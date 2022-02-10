British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,187 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 336,229.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 21,974 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 893 (-93) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 143 (-3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: