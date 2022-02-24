BC reports nine new COVID-19-related deaths and under 600 new cases
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 597 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 346,793.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 612 (-41) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 102 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 118 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 64 new cases
- Interior Health: 194 new cases
- Northern Health: 108 new cases
- Island Health: 113 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,840 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 29 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.6% (4,513,956) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86% (4,287,016) have received their second dose.
From February 16 to 22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.6% of cases, and from February 9 to 22, they accounted for 33.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 16 to 22) – Total 3,750
- Not vaccinated: 663 (17.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 110 (2.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2.977 (79.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 9 to 22) – Total 589
- Not vaccinated: 171 (29%)
- Partially vaccinated: 26 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 392 (66.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 16 to 22)
- Not vaccinated: 159.6
- Partially vaccinated: 49.1
- Fully vaccinated: 65.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 9 to 22)
- Not vaccinated: 47.4
- Partially vaccinated: 24.5
- Fully vaccinated: 8.3