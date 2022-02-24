Mind-blowing science reveals life may flash before your eyes upon death

A new study has revealed the inner workings of the brain upon death, and it reveals that significant brain activity takes place during that period of time.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience and was conducted by a team of scientists from around the world, including members of the neurosurgery department at UBC and the neurosurgery division of the department of surgery at U of T.

The fascinating findings were discovered thanks to an 87-year-old man who wound up in the emergency room after experiencing a fall. His condition began to deteriorate, and he subsequently entered into the final stages of his life.

While it might seem surprising, the scientists believe that this is the first time brain activity in a human being was recorded during death.

Scientists found that the type of brain activity occurring in the man’s brain was similar to that experienced when someone recalls something from memory. The research goes so far as to say that the activity could support the idea of a last “recall of life” that takes place in a near-death state.

It’s not definitive, and the research paper even suggests that the idea was “intriguing speculation.”

Scientists also cautioned that due to the elderly man being on medication and suffering from a significant brain injury, it could have had an impact on the analysis. The findings are considered significant nonetheless.

The study was also the first of its kind that used full EEG placement, which in layman’s terms basically means they were able to conduct a more thorough neurophysiological analysis.

Concepts like near-death experiences (NDE) or this idea of your life flashing before your eyes have been highly talked about in entertainment for years.

There have been many scenes involving the death or near-death of a character in a movie or TV show, followed by audiences getting a fast forward of images and short clips of their lives since birth.

Hollywood may have been right after all.

Science nerds can find a deep dive into the study here.