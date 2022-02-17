BC reports under 800 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 782 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 343,064.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 744 (-18) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 120 (-1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 226 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 132 new cases
- Interior Health: 191 new cases
- Northern Health: 111 new cases
- Island Health: 122 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,781 deaths in the province.
There have been three new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 32 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.5% (4,508,740) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.5% (4,261,431) have received their second dose.
From February 9 to 15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.4% of cases, and from February 2 to 15, they accounted for 31.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 9 to 15) – Total 5,943
- Not vaccinated: 1,113 (18.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 220 (3.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 4,610 (77.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 2 to 15) – Total 915
- Not vaccinated: 250 (27.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 37 (4.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 628 (68.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 9 to 15)
- Not vaccinated: 272.6
- Partially vaccinated: 88.9
- Fully vaccinated: 102.2
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 2 to 15)
- Not vaccinated: 67.3
- Partially vaccinated: 32.5
- Fully vaccinated: 13.4