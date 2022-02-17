BC reports under 800 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 782 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 343,064.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 744 (-18) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 120 (-1) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: