Elon Musk compares Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in Twitter meme

In a recently deleted Twitter reply, Tesla CEO Elon Musk compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler using a meme.

The meme featured a picture of Hitler reading, “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

The politics surrounding the convoy protests across Canada have continued to escalate in recent weeks, and Musk has been a part of many of the online conversations and has seemingly been in support of the convoys.

The tweet was in response to a post by @CoinDesk which read, “Canadian authorities have ordered financial institutions not to interact with 34 different crypto addresses tied to the country’s ongoing trucker protests.”

Musk’s tweet received over 40,000 likes before he ultimately decided to delete it on February 17.

Trudeau addressed the protests at the House of Commons on Wednesday. He specifically mentioned fact that some of the convoy protesters were waving Confederate flags or flags with swastikas on them.

“Conservative party members can stand with people who wave swastikas. They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag.”

“These illegal protests need to stop,” he added.

While many decried the tweet, many were in support of Musk.

Following the deletion of his tweet comparing Trudeau to Hitler, Musk has not offered any sort of statement or apology on his Twitter account. But, he did tweet this out: