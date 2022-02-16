BC reports less than 600 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 519 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 341,532.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 787 (-16) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 124 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The statement adds, “although 519 new cases are reported today, the total number of cases have only increased by 246 from yesterday. This has resulted in no new cases reported in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health and a decrease in the overall total number of cases in these health authorities compared to yesterday.
“This is due to data reconciliation from switching between two reporting systems after a system-wide downtime over the past weekend.”
- Fraser Health: zero new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: zero new cases
- Interior Health: 287 new cases
- Northern Health: 145 new cases
- Island Health: 78 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Nine new cases
There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,766 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, leaving a total of 39 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.4% (4,506,631) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.3% (4,252,281) have received their second dose.
Due to a delayed refresh in BCCDC data, the update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable. The following is data BC health officials presented yesterday:
From February 4 to February 10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.8% of cases, and from January 28 to February 10, they accounted for 31.2% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 4 to 10) – Total 7,784
- Not vaccinated: 1,506 (19.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 348 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 5,930 (76.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 28 to February 10) – Total 1,153
- Not vaccinated: 309 (26.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 793 (68.8%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 4 to 10)
- Not vaccinated: 335.4
- Partially vaccinated: 117.9
- Fully vaccinated: 146.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 28 to February 10)
- Not vaccinated: 84.1
- Partially vaccinated: 41.7
- Fully vaccinated: 16.9