BC reports less than 600 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 519 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 341,532.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 787 (-16) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 124 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The statement adds, “although 519 new cases are reported today, the total number of cases have only increased by 246 from yesterday. This has resulted in no new cases reported in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health and a decrease in the overall total number of cases in these health authorities compared to yesterday.

“This is due to data reconciliation from switching between two reporting systems after a system-wide downtime over the past weekend.”

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: