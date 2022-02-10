BC reports 1,318 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths
British Columbia health officials announced Thursday that there have been 1,318 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 337,547.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 867 (-26) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 138 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
As of today, BC health officials are no longer reporting the number of active cases in the province.
- You might also like:
- Liquor-serving establishments in BC can reopen by serving food
- BC could lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week
- City of Vancouver details complex deconstruction plans for English Bay Barge
- Fraser Health: 275 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 168 new cases
- Interior Health: 444 new cases
- Northern Health: 232 new cases
- Island Health: 199 new cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases
There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,730 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak for a total of 53 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.3% (4,501,768) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.9% (4,230,298) have received their second dose.
From February 2 to February 8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.7% of cases, and from January 26 to February 8, they accounted for 31.5% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 2 to February 8) – Total 8,486
- Not vaccinated: 1,623 (19.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 389 (4.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 6,474 (76.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 26 to February 8) – Total 1,243
- Not vaccinated: 337 (27.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 55 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 851 (68.5%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 2 to February 8)
- Not vaccinated: 353
- Partially vaccinated: 135.3
- Fully vaccinated: 138.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 26 to February 8)
- Not vaccinated: 92.1
- Partially vaccinated: 46.2
- Fully vaccinated: 18.1