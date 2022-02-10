BC reports 1,318 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths

British Columbia health officials announced Thursday that there have been 1,318 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 337,547.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 867 (-26) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 138 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

As of today, BC health officials are no longer reporting the number of active cases in the province.

New cases broken down by health region are as follows: