BC health officials announce 379 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 379 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 221,235.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,874 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 224 individuals are currently in hospital, 77 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 104 new cases, 924 total active cases

104 new cases, 924 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 64 new cases, 497 total active cases

64 new cases, 497 total active cases Interior Health: 94 new cases, 580 total active cases

94 new cases, 580 total active cases Northern Health: 49 new cases, 276 total active cases

49 new cases, 276 total active cases Island Health: 65 new cases, 595 total active cases

65 new cases, 595 total active cases Outside of Canada: Three new cases, two total active cases

There have been six COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,369 deaths in BC. This includes two new deaths in Fraser Health, one new death in Northern Health, and three new deaths in Island Health.

To date, 85.8% (4,274,610) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1% (4,091,486) have received their second dose.

From November 30 to December 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases, and from November 23 to December 6, they accounted for 67.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 30 to December 6) – Total 2,429



Not vaccinated: 1,344 (55.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 90 (3.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 995 (41%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 23 to December 6) – Total 197



Not vaccinated: 127 (64.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 6 (3%)

Fully vaccinated: 64 (32.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 30 to December 6)

Not vaccinated: 170.5

Partially vaccinated: 42.7

Fully vaccinated: 22.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 23 to December 6)