BC health officials announce 368 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

BC health officials announced 368 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 219,180.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,020 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 284 individuals are currently in hospital, 97 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 90 new cases, 1,003 total active cases

90 new cases, 1,003 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 48 new cases, 485 total active cases

48 new cases, 485 total active cases Interior Health: 101 new cases, 587 total active cases

101 new cases, 587 total active cases Northern Health: 40 new cases, 351 total active cases

40 new cases, 351 total active cases Island Health: 88 new cases, 602 total active cases

88 new cases, 602 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, one total active case

There have been five COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,345 deaths in BC. Of the new deaths, three occurred in Fraser Health and two occurred in Northern Health.

To date, 85% (4,234,504) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81.8% (4,076,233) have received their second dose.

From November 24 to 30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9% of cases, and from November 17 to 30, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 24 to 30) – Total 2,414



Not vaccinated: 1,332 (54%)

Partially vaccinated: 96 (3.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,040 (42.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 17 to 30) – Total 267



Not vaccinated: 160 (64.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 9 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 79 (31.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 24 to 30)

Not vaccinated: 181.4

Partially vaccinated: 45.2

Fully vaccinated: 23.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 17 to 30)