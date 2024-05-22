Big bill at BC Costco turns pals into former friends facing off in legal fight

A BC tribunal case about a Costco purchase may be a cautionary tale about not overlooking financial matters with your friends.

Pablo Miramontes and Yvonne Manson are “former friends,” who, as a publicly posted tribunal notice states, went to Costco together.

Miramontes, who initiated the case, says some of the items they purchased were “solely” for Manson’s use and that Manson agreed to repay him for the items but didn’t.

Manson denied Miramontes’ claims, adding that she gave all the items away after Miramontes told her to, adding that she doesn’t owe him anything.

In the spring of 2023, Miramontes stayed briefly in Manson’s home. On April 23, the two went to Costco together. Miramontes bought the items the dispute was about using his credit card.

Miramontes claimed he purchased two items, including a pack of women’s razors and a vacuum, for $341.58 solely for Manson.

Manson disagreed, saying that her vacuum broke in the spring of 2023, and she couldn’t afford to replace it. She said the two of them agreed that Miramontes would buy a vacuum from Costco for her to use, and then they would return it for a refund. Manson further states that Miramontes bought her other items she didn’t want and couldn’t afford while they were at Costco.

She claimed Miramontes said he’d pay for everything and that they could figure out the vacuum later.

Shortly after the BC Costco visit, the friendship broke down. Miramontes moved out of Manson’s home, and Manson stated that in the night before that happened, Miramontes consumed some of the food and supplements purchased from Costco.

She added that he “packed a ‘significant amount’ of the other Costco items to take with him,” which Miramontes didn’t deny.

On April 30, 2023, it was agreed that Miramontes’ friend would pick up the Costco items left at Manson’s home.

Manson told Miramontes she’d “put everything that you bought out, including the Japanese knife and coffee grinder and stuff from today.”

Later, Manson texted Miramontes, asking,” Could you send me a picture of the bill so I know what I owe you for the items that won’t be returned? No rush.”

On May 4, 2023, Miramontes emailed Manson to say that his friend couldn’t get the items.

He said, “If you need it gone, you can put it outside [with a] free sign.”

Manson did as instructed on May 11, putting all the Costco items, including the vacuum, outside with a free sign. That same day, Miramontes emailed Manson, saying he hoped to arrange another pick-up by his friend. Manson responded on May 14, confused, since Miramontes said to give the items away.

Miramontes later told the tribunal that Manson could give the items away just as a “last resort.”

Due to this sequence of events, the tribunal ruled against Miramontes, dismissing his reimbursement claims.