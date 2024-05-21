One woman is suing Costco after discovering that the Kirkland ravioli she purchased contained a rotting mouse head.

In a lawsuit filed in Miami, Florida, and published by Miami New Times, Layla Medina alleges that she found a mouse head in a Kirkland Signature Spinach and Cheese Organic Ravioli purchased from Costco in January 2023.

Medina, a dentist in Colombia, was at her family’s home in Miami when her brother cooked the ravioli and served it to the family. At the time, Medina said she was thirty-five weeks pregnant.

While having a meal with her family, she said she noticed that a piece of the ravioli she was chewing had “an unusual texture” and left “a horrible taste in her mouth.”

“Ms. Medina removed the ravioli from her mouth, placed it on her plate, and examined it,” reads the lawsuit. “As she examined it, she saw that it contained the head of a mouse or a similar rodent.”

A video shared with Univision shows a mouse head with its snout and whiskers.

The lawsuit states that Medina had swallowed part of the rodent’s decomposing head and immediately became nauseous and experienced “horrible vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping.”

In addition to falling ill and incurring medical expenses for treatment, Medina claims that the incident has left her emotionally traumatized.

Rana Meal Solutions LLC is accused of selling the ravioli product to Costco when it was “unreasonably dangerous and unfit for human use and consumption.”

Medina and her husband, Roberto Alfredo Baez Allup, are suing Rana Meal Solutions, LLC, and Costco Wholesale Corporation for negligence, strict liability, and breach of implied warranty. According to the lawsuit, the couple is seeking over US$50,000 in damages.

Daily Hive has reached out to Costco for a comment.