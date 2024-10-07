February 2024 condition of the Crab Park encampment in Vancouver (left) and an artistic rendering of the Arbutus supportive housing project in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood. (City of Vancouver | BC Housing)

As a public safety measure, the Conservative Party of BC is promising to take a firm stance on homeless encampments and the operation of supportive housing if elected as the governing party.

In recent years, nearby businesses and residents have often linked encampments and supportive housing to an increase in crime and public disorder in their areas, which was the case for the prolonged Strathcona Park encampment in Vancouver and the Pandora Avenue encampment in Victoria.

Over the weekend, party leader John Rustad announced that the BC Conservatives support the position that “no tent city will be allowed to stand,” as illegal encampments will be cleared and those living in them provided with “safe, supportive housing.”

“Tent cities have turned our streets and public spaces into unsafe, chaotic zones where crime flourishes, and law-abiding British Columbians no longer feel safe. A Conservative government will take action to end tent cities once and for all. We will not let this continue,” said Rustad in a statement, adding that the rule of law would be enforced, with police provided with the resources needed to enforce laws.

“Parks, streets, and neighbourhoods should belong to families and residents — not to crime-ridden encampments. We will clean up these spaces, restore order, and ensure they are safe for everyone.”

When it comes to changing how supportive housing sites operate, the BC Conservatives would ban drug use with a “zero-tolerance policy.”

“We will never force dangerous or disruptive facilities into residential neighbourhoods, as the NDP has done,” continued Rustad. “Our housing plan will ensure that supportive services meet the needs of individuals without compromising the safety or integrity of surrounding communities.”

In a previous platform promise announced on August 15, the BC Conservatives also suggested that the highly controversial approved plan to build a 13-storey supportive housing tower with 129 single-occupancy units — located next to SkyTrain’s future Arbutus Station in Kitsilano — would be rethought.

“Vancouver–Point Grey residents must have a voice in the developments that impact their lives today and for years to come. Congregating people with mental health and addictions issues into 129 single units of low barrier SRO style housing, at 7th & Arbutus Street, with a drug consumption site directly across the street from St. Augustine School and a toddler park, makes no sense for local residents, at-risk individuals, or anyone else,” states Paul Ratchford, who is the BC Conservatives’ candidate for Vancouver-Point Grey, suggesting that there are “better options for this government funded site.”

Additionally, the BC Conservatives announced this past weekend that they would introduce laws to allow involuntary treatment for individuals deemed to be at serious risk of addiction, including youth and adults, and establish specialized units to provide targeted care for those experience severe addiction or mental health conditions. This would reduce pressure on hospital emergency rooms.

In recent months, BC NDP party leader David Eby also suggested the possibility of enabling involuntary treatment as an added tool for addressing addictions and mental health crises.

The provincial general election is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024.