BC NDP promises $1K in household rebates as soon as 2025

As he continues his campaign trail, British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby announced this weekend that he would deliver $1,000 in tax cuts to the average family.

This middle-class tax cut would help more than 90% of people in BC, a release from the BC NDP’s reads.

“It’s really tough out there for many families – inflation and interest rates have driven up the cost of daily essentials. People need help now so they can get ahead,” said Eby. “Our tax cut for the middle class supports people now who are struggling with the high costs of groceries.”

Eby said he would deliver this plan through a direct rebate every year, starting in 2025.

“Eby’s plan will exempt an additional $10,000 of individual income from tax every year – providing a tax cut of over $1,000 for households and over $500 for individual British Columbians,” the release reads.

Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad has previously made similar major promises to sway voters ahead of October 19.

The leader of the Conservative Party announced that his platform includes “Rustad Rebates,” a monthly financial break for homeowners and renters in the province to help alleviate the high costs of housing.

“People are being punished by having to pay for sky-high housing costs with their after-tax income. That’s why, if I’m elected premier, $3,000 per month in housing costs will be exempted from BC income tax,” he shared online. His promise said it would start at $1,500 per month, increasing by $500 per year to the full level of $3,000 per month.

He called it the “largest tax cut for renters and homeowners in BC history,” the promise suggests that Rustad would be able to fulfil this and still ensure the 2026 budget will not exceed $900 million.

Within Eby’s Sunday announcement, he called Rustad’s plan a “tax scheme.” He also said British Columbians will be waiting longer for their benefits to kick in under the “Rustad Rebates.”