A tentative agreement has been reached between workers and one of the world’s largest suppliers of concrete, according to the Heidelberg Materials union local 213.

In a social media post, the union says the agreement was reached in the early hours Friday, ahead of their deadline to strike, which many worried would have major impacts on the construction and transportation sectors.

A strike two years ago led to lengthy delays to several projects and significantly decreased the region’s entire concrete supply.

That five-week work stoppage was also blamed in part for the delays to the Broadway Subway Project, which BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said was due to the inability to construct the launch pad for the tunnel-boring machines.

The social media post says that the union will hold a ratification vote on the proposed deal this weekend.

“During a late-night bargaining session that ended at 03:18 am, the Union’s Bargaining Team and Heidelberg Materials have reached a tentative agreement. Teamsters Local 213 have scheduled the in-person ratification vote for Sunday, July 14 at the Teamsters Union Hall.”