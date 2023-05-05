Cinco de fly-o: You can save BIG on flights to Mexico today

If you are looking for a spring, summer, or fall getaway, Swoop is offering some Cinco de Mayo deals on flights to Mexico.

Starting at 12:01 am MT on May 5, you can save between 30% and 40% on flights from a number of Canadian airports to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

According to a release, “In the spirit of Cinco de Mayo, Swoop will be offering discounts on flights to Mexico as part of our weekly FlyDay and daily Swoopon promotions. We are excited to be offering many of our popular, previously seasonal routes to Mexico through the summer along with a number of our other most popular sun-flying routes.”

Swoopon Sale

As part of the Swoopon sale, you can save 40% on base fares from Abbotsford to San Jose del Cabo.

With this deal, you have to travel between May 15 and June 5, 2023.

Fly Day Sale

This deal offers some more departure cities and destinations.

You can save 30% on flights from Abbotsford to Los Cabos, Edmonton to Los Cabos, Toronto to Los Cabos, Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta, Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta, and Hamilton to Cancun.

Travel dates are a little more flexible for this deal; you can fly between June 1 and October 31, 2023.

Find all the details and book on Swoop’s website.