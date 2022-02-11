A BC town broke a 100-year-old temperature record yesterday

Several temperature records were broken across BC yesterday, and one of them had been in place for over 100 years.

Environment Canada said the temperature statistics they presented as part of their daily weather summary on February 10 were based on preliminary data.

The most interesting data presented in their summary was about Merritt, BC.

A temperature of 11.7°C had been the high in Merritt for February 10 since 1921. That temperature was finally bested yesterday, when the Nicola Valley city hit 12°C.

The small community of Blue River set a record of 8.6°C, with the previous record being 5.5°C, set in 2004.

The Clinton Area broke a record of 7°C, set in 1987. The new record temperature is 10.4°C.

In Cranbrook, the previous record was set more recently in 2015 when temperatures reached 9.8°C on February 10 of that year. The new record is 11.7°C.

Golden’s (Golden Airport) previous record was 6.1°C, previously set in 1958. Yesterday, temperatures reached 9.8°C.

Finally, Sparwood set a new record of 11.8°C, and the previous record set in 2016 was 8.1°C.

While none of these temperatures are excessively high, the length of time some of them have lasted is noteworthy.

In Vancouver, the highest temperature Environment Canada has on record for February 10 is 13.3°C, which was set in 1987. Yesterday the average high was around 7°C, and the cooler temperatures may be thanks to the ongoing Rex block.

Here’s how the forecast is shaping up for the next week in Vancouver: