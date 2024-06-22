BC city sees 200 vehicles impounded for excessive speeding in six months

Drivers are being warned to respect the speed limits or risk getting their vehicles impounded, especially if they happen to be breaking the law in Kelowna.

According to Kelowna RCMP, its officers have been on a blitz to catch speed-loving drivers since January. In the past six months, they’ve nabbed 225 drivers and impounded their vehicles for excessive speed.

The list of shame includes a Chevrolet Camaro travelling at 111 in a 60 km per hour zone, a Honda Accord going 143 in a 60 km per hour zone, and a Cadillac Escalade going 148 in a 90 km per hour zone.

The fastest driver was reportedly going 188km in a 110 km zone with an Acura RSX.

Excessive speed is defined as a vehicle travelling more than 41 km per hour over the posted speed limit. Any officer who observes a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed, whether privately or commercially owned, must impound the vehicle for seven days at the owner’s expense, said Corporal Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol media relations officer.

Speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. Please slow down, obey the posted speed limits this summer, and drive safe.

The fines range between $368 to $483 per offence.

We did the math, and if each driver was fined the maximum amount for excessive speeding, that would be about $100,000. Those who had their vehicles impounded would also be slapped with an additional $1,000, which translates to an estimated $225,000. It’s guesswork because we don’t really know exactly how many drivers were ticketed and how much, but it could mean a lot of money!

Not to mention, excessive speed also impacts your insurance premiums, the RCMP said.