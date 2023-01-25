Where to get rich in BC: Study shows the best cities to build wealth

Folks living in Vancouver spend, on average, 40% of their income on rent, according to rental platform liv.rent. In that financial climate, how are you supposed to build wealth?

Yore Oyster, a personal finance, investment, and crypto exchange digital community, did a study that looked at which cities in Canada were the best places to get rich.

Looking at data from Statistics Canada, CREA, and the federal government, they calculated different cities’ median household income after taxes, monthly cost of living, and GDP per capita.

And got a list of 20 smaller Canadian cities that are the best for getting rich:

A handful of BC cities made the list, so here are the best places to live in BC if you want to grow your wealth:

Saanich

Median household income after taxes: $77,282

Cost of living (monthly): $2,895

GDP per capita: $45,103

Coming in on their list at #7 overall, Saanich is the best place in BC to get rich. According to Yore Oyster, Saanich is “building a strong and vibrant community by attracting, supporting, and retaining businesses and residents.”

Kamloops

Median household income after taxes: $64,064

Cost of living (monthly): $2,082

GDP annual growth rate: 2%

Coming in at #11 on their list, Yore Oyster says Kamloops is a good place to build wealth because of its robust economy, which includes “healthcare, tourism, education, transportation, and natural resource extraction industries.”

Kelowna

Median household income after taxes: $62,462

Cost of living (monthly): $2,416

GDP per capita: $46,828

At #17 overall, Kelowna, known as the most entrepreneur-friendly city in Canada, has a diverse economy and quality post-secondary educational institutions, plus a thriving tourism industry.

Nanaimo

Median household income after taxes: $55,838

Cost of living (monthly): $2,694

GDP annual growth rate: 2.5%

Just sneaking onto the list at number #19 overall, Nanaimo is the second-largest city on Vancouver Island. “The City of Nanaimo accounts for approximately 1.6% of BC’s GDP,” said Yore Oyster. “With a diversified economic base, the City of Nanaimo is the right place for your business idea.”

You can check out the full list and learn more on Yore Oyster’s website.