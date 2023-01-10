Alberta city named one of the most popular moving destinations in Canada

Whether people are packing up and moving for those calm streets or more affordable housing prices, one Alberta city welcomed newcomers in 2022, according to the latest U-Haul Growth Index.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain (or loss) of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a province or city, versus departing from that province or city, in a calendar year.

Migration trends data is compiled from well over two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across Canada and the US.

The sole Alberta spot to make the top 25 was Camrose, which landed at #16.

Chatham, Ontario, took the top spot, followed by Trois Rivieres, Quebec, and Sarnia, Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Camrose (@cityofcamrose)

“During the pandemic, people got into the habit of working remotely. Because of that, they were able to find cheaper housing outside of the major metropolitan areas,” said Devin Mitchell, U-Haul Company of Atlantic Canada president.

“I would bet most U-Haul relocations have one thing in common: cost. People are trying to find the most affordable places with the lowest cost of living while still being able to access the great outdoor amenities for which Canada is known.”

Chestermere, Alberta, also got a special shoutout due to just missing the top 25 but saw more arrivals than departures.

For the entire country, New Brunswick was the top growth province.