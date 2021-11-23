BC church organizing hampers for fire-ravaged Lytton and flooded Merritt

The holidays are all about the spirit of giving. And in that spirit, Fraser Lands Church in South Vancouver is organizing a hamper drive and inviting the community to join them in supporting Merritt and Lytton.

In the summer of 2021, the town of Lytton was decimated by wildfires in the BC heat dome that brought extreme temperatures to the province. It got as hot as 49.6ºC in Lytton, breaking every known record.

Recently, an atmospheric river event brought heavy rains to the province in November, causing flooding and fatal mudslides in parts of the province. The City of Merritt was evacuated as floodwaters rolled in.

Both of these communities, affected by fires and floods, are going to receive special holiday packages from Fraser Lands Church this season.

“We want to bring the families something special for their holiday celebration and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Xavier Law, pastor at Fraser Lands Church, in a release.

There are two ways that folks can join in to help. You can either pick up a hamper box from the church before November 30 and fill it with gifts, bringing it back by December 5.

Or, you can sponsor a hamper box with a tax-deductible donation with a $50 minimum.

The church suggests that gifts can include things like gingerbread house kits, family board games, candy canes, chocolates, packaged snacks, family games, skin and body care products, holiday ornaments, and more.

You’re also invited to write an encouraging festive note to the recipients.

Fraser Lands Church is located at 3330 SE Marine Drive, and it’s the drop-off point for all donations.