Holiday toy drive started by two friends takes off in Metro Vancouver

A pair of Metro Vancouver kids are making dreams come true this holiday season. Jonathan “Bear” Yeung and Landon Brown are about to kick off their annual Christmas toy and tablet drive for BC Children’s Hospital.

Since 2020, the pair have been teaming up with local businesses to bring a bit of brightness to the holidays for the kids who need it most.

“The boys always say ‘it takes a community to help a community,’ I know that both of them are incredibly proud and grateful to partner with Dreams on Wheels, The Dilwari Group and Allwest Insurance once again,” said Yeung’s father Kevin.

“BC Children’s hospital treats the sickest kids in our province and their treatments are often long and painful,” said Bear Yeung.

“Landon and I are very fortunate to be healthy. We know how hard the brave kids at BC Children’s Hospital are fighting their sicknesses, diseases and injuries to get better,” he said.

“Their willpower and strength really inspires us, so every year our goal is to work hard with everyone to get as many awesome toys and tablets as we can to give to the kids over the holidays and also throughout the year because sickness doesn’t take any holidays,” said Landon Brown.

Now, they will be collecting new toys, smartphones, and electronic tablets. All items should be new, unopened, not expired, and not toy guns or military-related toys or projectiles.

From Friday, November 18 to Saturday, December 3, you can drop off your donations to any Dilawri Group’s BC dealerships or any Allwest Insurance stores. There are locations in Downtown Vancouver, South Vancouver, North Vancouver, Langley, and Richmond.

There are two additional toy donation events happening, too, on Saturday, December 3. One will happen at the Porsche Centre Vancouver on Terminal Avenue and will also host a drive at their dealership from 9:30 am to noon.

The other one is hosted by Dreams on Wheels, a supercar charity supporting BC Children’s, at The Trove Club in Richmond from 11 am until 3 pm.

“We have had a great amount of success with the local car clubs and friends up to this point, but…things have been very very hard for families over the last couple years,” Joe Savier from Dreams on Wheels told Daily Hive.

“With that in mind we are hoping to do even more this year and to that end, we are reaching out to other leaders in our community as well to team up with us.”