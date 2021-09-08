BC launches on-campus campaign to end sexual violence as classes start

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses sexual violence and assault.

As BC’s schools return to in-person learning this September, the province is relaunching its “…Is Not Yes” campaign.

In an effort to raise awareness about sexual violence prevention, post-secondary institutions are sharing the support available to students.

The province says that close to two-thirds of sexual assaults on campus occur during the first eight weeks of school.

According to a press release, the main message of the new campaign is, “sex without consent is rape.” The campaign includes a number of ads that will run on all major social media platforms in multiple languages to extend their reach.

“Campuses must be safe places for everyone,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “By focusing the campaign on consent, our goal is to foster a culture of consent at colleges and universities, and have students feel empowered and supported to build safe, inclusive spaces both physically and virtually.”