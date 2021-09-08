BC launches on-campus campaign to end sexual violence as classes start
Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses sexual violence and assault.
As BC’s schools return to in-person learning this September, the province is relaunching its “…Is Not Yes” campaign.
In an effort to raise awareness about sexual violence prevention, post-secondary institutions are sharing the support available to students.
The province says that close to two-thirds of sexual assaults on campus occur during the first eight weeks of school.
According to a press release, the main message of the new campaign is, “sex without consent is rape.” The campaign includes a number of ads that will run on all major social media platforms in multiple languages to extend their reach.
“Campuses must be safe places for everyone,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity.
“By focusing the campaign on consent, our goal is to foster a culture of consent at colleges and universities, and have students feel empowered and supported to build safe, inclusive spaces both physically and virtually.”
Student and faculty organizations at all 25 major public post-secondary institutions in BC will receive shareable materials to spread the campaign’s message.
“Everyone has a responsibility to address and prevent sexualized violence, and that means being informed, actively challenging systems and beliefs that uphold gendered and sexualized violence, and ensuring that all campus community members have the tools and resources they need to support survivors.”
Please note: If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, contact VictimLinkBC, a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across BC and the Yukon 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or sending an email to [email protected]. You can also call your local police or 911.