BCIT teams up with local company to enhance safety measures on campus

As students and staff return to post-secondary institutions this week, the British Columbia Institute of Technology has joined forces with Vancouver-based Teck Resources Limited and Coptek Copper Covers to help ensure the health and safety of people returning campus.

Five high-traffic buildings have now been outfitted with Health Canada-certified Copper Clean™ Antimicrobial Surface Patches. The self-sanitizing adhesive covers have been applied on more than 1,000 high-touch surfaces, including door handles.

“As we start a new fall term, we are committed to continuing to provide a safe place to work and learn for all staff, faculty, and students. With the installation of this innovative antimicrobial copper on high touch surfaces across our Burnaby campus, the Copper & Health program builds on a productive and exciting partnership between Teck and BCIT spanning over 35 years,” says BCIT President Kathy Kinloch.

The copper patches are made and installed by the Canadian company Coptek Copper Covers.

Louis Goldberg is the Founder of Coptek and says, “we commend Teck’s efforts to both spread awareness and further our mission of making the world a safer place by expanding the use of antimicrobial copper. Through this innovative partnership, BCIT is putting health and safety at the forefront and helping to make our communities safer.”