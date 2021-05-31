14-year-old BC boy dies of suspected drug overdose

A 14-year-old BC boy is dead after a suspected drug overdose in the Vancouver Island community of Campbell River.

Campbell River RCMP confirmed the BC Coroners Service is also investigating and said the incident occurred on the afternoon of May 29.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young man that was lost,” said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre.

Tyre said the investigation is ongoing, and “if anyone has first-hand information that they need to share, please contact the Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221.”

No further information will be released in regards to this incident, Tyre added.