Casting call seeks diverse Vancouver folks for A24 film with The Rock

If you’re a doctor, a combat fighter, or speak Japanese, you could be a perfect fit for casting for a Vancouver film shoot featuring The Rock.

An Instagram post from Kris and Kara Casting lists three different casting calls for an upcoming A24 production.

The call is looking for real doctors and nurses, real combat sports fighters, and Japanese-speaking people for a paid opportunity.

What movie could it be? Well, we have some ideas.

In December of last year, Variety reported that the Rock would be in a movie called The Smashing Machine, where he stars as an MMA and UFC champion. The film will be directed by Benny Safdie, best known for co-directing Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler.

Considering the upcoming A24 Vancouver casting call is looking for combat fighters, it seems like a sure bet that it’s the same movie starring The Rock.

For the doctors and nurses, the casting call is looking for doctors of any ethnicity between their 30s and 60s and nurses between their 20s and 50s. For doctors, shoots would be in Tokyo and Vancouver.

There’s also an open gender call for people who speak fluent Japanese in their 20s to 70s. And finally, male combat fighters, active or retired, who are in their 20s to 50s.

Details about wages aren’t in the Instagram post, but no acting experience is required, and all applicants must be based in Canada.