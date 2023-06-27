BC announces air conditioners will be free for some residents

In a significant partnership between the BC government and BC Hydro, the BC Ministry of Health has announced that air conditioners will be free for some residents.

The news will come as a major relief for the residents who will be able to benefit from this program, as recent summers in British Columbia have become increasingly warm, dating back to the 2021 heat dome that resulted in significant heat-related deaths across the province.

Ten million dollars is being invested in the program that will supply nearly 10,000 BC residents from vulnerable populations with free air conditioners.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

People from vulnerable populations, many elderly, made up most of the deaths incurred in the hat dome of 2020.

“We know extreme heat emergencies can cause significant health challenges for vulnerable people and that’s why we’ve taken steps so BC and our healthcare system are better prepared,” Dix said in a statement.

This investment will enable BC Hydro to install 8,000 air-conditioning units over the next three years for low-income residents and those who are medically vulnerable to heat.

“Many people in BC struggle with extreme heat and often have limited options available when it comes to cooling,” BC Hydro President and CEO Chris O’Riley added.

The news was announced on the two-year anniversary of the deadly heat dome.