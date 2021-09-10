BC has welcomed almost 100 Afghanistan refugees this week

The Immigration Services Society of BC (ISSBC) has welcomed almost 100 refugees from Afghanistan, who were displaced by the Taliban after political turmoil in the country.

Reception sites in Surrey and Vancouver are helping support the Afghanistan refugees in the resettlement process.

According to the ISSBC, 38 individuals from 10 families were welcomed to BC earlier this week, with a further 51 individuals from 18 families expected to arrive by today.

The Canadian Federal Government made a promise to resettle 20,000 Afghans fleeing Taliban rule by 2024, according to the ISSBC.

Two-hundred Afghani refugees are expected to arrive in BC by the end of the year.

The ISSBC is hoping for assistance from the public in helping these immigrants get established.

They’re looking for housing rentals in Metro Vancouver, with rates compatible with income assistance shelter rates in the province.

Gift cards have also been requested, to help Afghan refugees purchase essentials.

BC residents can also apply for the Private Refugee Sponsorship Program.