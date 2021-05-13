NewsCoronavirus

BC adults over 18 can book a COVID-19 vaccination this week

May 13 2021, 2:44 pm
M.Moira/Shutterstock

Young adults in British Columbia over the age of 18 will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning this week.

BC’s Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, during a press conference.

The booking schedule is as follows:

Invitations for eligible age groups are expected to go out after 7 pm each day.

To receive a text message, people must be registered online through BC’s Get Vaccinated system. Those who have not yet registered can do so online, in-person at the nearest Service BC location, or through a provincial call centre (1-833-838-2323).

To register, residents will also need their personal health number, postal code, first and last name, date of birth, and an email address or phone number that is checked regularly and can receive emails or text messages.

