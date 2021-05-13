Fully vaccinated people in the US no longer need to wear a mask indoors: CDC

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its public health guidelines on Thursday and now say that the often-mentioned coronavirus recommendations no longer apply to people in the US who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearings masks or physically distancing, resume domestic travel, refrain from testing before or after travel, and no longer need to self-quarantine upon returning to the US.

The federal health agency says for now, fully vaccinated people should continue to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Health Canada however, says the country isn’t at that point yet.

During a virtual briefing concerning Canada’s vaccine rollout, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, says it’s still important for Canadians to continue practicing “all the public health measures we’ve repeated at nauseam,” regardless if you’re fully vaccinated or not.

“When an individual gets one or two does, they are protected but not the maximum amount of protection,” he said. “We want to get as many Canadians vaccinated as possible with at least one dose.” Njoo says Canada is on track to do so by June.

He says with that goal in mind, Canada will have a “good level” of protection for everyone.

He says by that time, public health will have a better idea about what he calls “vaccine coverage” and would give experts an “idea about community transmission” and a “better idea of what we can do.”

Njoo says when it comes to face masks and physical distancing in Canada, it would be “one of the last things to do.” He says it’s a good practice to keep on right into the fall and says hopefully everyone will have received two doses by September before considering loosening the often-mentioned COVID-19 recommendations.