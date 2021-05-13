BC health officials announce 587 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 587 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 137,810.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that broken down by health region, this equates to 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 365 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 21 in the Island Health region, 60 in the Interior Health region, and 15 in the Northern Health region.

There are 5,691 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 413 individuals are currently hospitalized, 141 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,632 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,335,513 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 119,691 of which are second doses.

A further 130,310 people who tested positive have recovered.