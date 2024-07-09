Several Hudson’s Bay stores around the Lower Mainland are closed because of air conditioning issues amid the hot weather the region is experiencing.

Metro Vancouver has been under a heat warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) since the weekend, and daily heat records around the province have been shattered as temperatures climb into the mid-thirties.

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has had trouble keeping its stores cool amid the hot weather and decided to close them.

“The current heatwave has caused strain on HVAC systems in certain Hudson’s Bay locations. We are working to address [this] as quickly as possible,” HBC’s vice president of corporate communications, Tiffany Bourré, told Daily Hive.

“The comfort and well-being of our customers and associates is always our top priority.”

The Bay store in downtown Vancouver is currently closed, with paper notices posted on its windows. At least one customer who ventured downtown was disappointed to learn the closure as they tried to enter the store.

@NespressoCA it’s time to get out of the Bay and open a store in the mall. This happens several different times during the summer. Its ridiculous to travel all the way downtown vancouver in this heat and the Bay is closed. pic.twitter.com/zRqfdGXJL2 — Sssssgigio (@topogigio669) July 7, 2024

A Daily Hive reader says the same closure signs are posted on the Bay’s doors at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford. Social media users say the Bay at Coquitlam Centre was also closed on Monday.

At Coquitlam Centre today I noticed The Bay was closed. 🤔 — Crystal Stahl (@CrystalStahl2) July 9, 2024

HBC’s spokesperson declined to list all stores closed due to the hot weather.

The heatwave is expected to weaken on Wednesday, when temperatures will fall close to seasonal levels, according to ECCC.