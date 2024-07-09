NewsShoppingUrbanizedCurated

Heatwave forces Hudson's Bay stores around Metro Vancouver to close

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 9 2024, 6:51 pm
Heatwave forces Hudson's Bay stores around Metro Vancouver to close
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

Several Hudson’s Bay stores around the Lower Mainland are closed because of air conditioning issues amid the hot weather the region is experiencing.

Metro Vancouver has been under a heat warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) since the weekend, and daily heat records around the province have been shattered as temperatures climb into the mid-thirties.

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has had trouble keeping its stores cool amid the hot weather and decided to close them.

“The current heatwave has caused strain on HVAC systems in certain Hudson’s Bay locations. We are working to address [this] as quickly as possible,” HBC’s vice president of corporate communications, Tiffany Bourré, told Daily Hive.

“The comfort and well-being of our customers and associates is always our top priority.”

The Bay store in downtown Vancouver is currently closed, with paper notices posted on its windows. At least one customer who ventured downtown was disappointed to learn the closure as they tried to enter the store.

A Daily Hive reader says the same closure signs are posted on the Bay’s doors at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford. Social media users say the Bay at Coquitlam Centre was also closed on Monday.

HBC’s spokesperson declined to list all stores closed due to the hot weather.

The heatwave is expected to weaken on Wednesday, when temperatures will fall close to seasonal levels, according to ECCC.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop