Signs say downtown Vancouver Hudson's Bay closed for maintenance issues

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 8 2024, 9:20 pm
Geoffrey Abubakary/Submitted

The Hudson’s Bay store in downtown Vancouver is closed to the public over unspecified maintenance issues, according to paper signs posted at the store’s entrance.

Daily Hive has reached out to Hudson’s Bay Company for more details on why the Vancouver store is closed.

At least one customer who made a trip into downtown Vancouver was disappointed to find out about the closure.

“It’s ridiculous to travel all the way downtown vancouver in this heat and the Bay is closed,” the customer said on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the retailer at Georgia and Granville streets has faced an unexpected closure. Back in January, the store closed after brown-coloured water flooded the lower level. Shoppers were turned away during the situation.

Months-long maintenance issues with the elevators and escalators in the store have also sparked questions from customers.

We’ll update this story when we learn more about the latest closure.

