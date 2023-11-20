"Just Vancouver things": Driver called out for abandoning Evo in a ridiculous spot
A driver was apparently in too much of a rush and desperate for parking because an Evo Car Share was abandoned in the middle of the entrance to a parking lot this weekend.
A Vancouver morning radio show host, Drex on Jack 96.9, was in the West End Saturday when he spotted an empty Evo parked across the entranceway to a Shoppers Drug Mart on Davie Street.
Vancouver @evocarshare driver… Just casually parked across the driveway at shoppers on Davie. pic.twitter.com/NzOTdSp3TJ
— drex (@drex) November 19, 2023
Drex even poked fun at the terrible parking job on his radio show.
Who parks like that? pic.twitter.com/ytDBWfDtDq
— drex (@drex) November 20, 2023
However, he did cut the driver of the Evo some slack since there may have been limited parking spots in the lot.
Either way, Drex had added, “[This was the] worst park job I’ve ever seen.”
After Drex shared a photo online of the Evo, of course folks on the internet chimed in and criticized the driver’s decision.
Just Vancouver things 🤣
— Jez (@Zer0PucksGiven) November 19, 2023
🤦🏻♂️
— kyle s (@kyulls) November 19, 2023
Daily Hive has reached out to Evo for comment.