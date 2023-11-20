NewsTransportationUrbanized

"Just Vancouver things": Driver called out for abandoning Evo in a ridiculous spot

Nov 20 2023, 10:58 pm
@drex/Instagram

A driver was apparently in too much of a rush and desperate for parking because an Evo Car Share was abandoned in the middle of the entrance to a parking lot this weekend.

A Vancouver morning radio show host, Drex on Jack 96.9, was in the West End Saturday when he spotted an empty Evo parked across the entranceway to a Shoppers Drug Mart on Davie Street.

Drex even poked fun at the terrible parking job on his radio show.

However, he did cut the driver of the Evo some slack since there may have been limited parking spots in the lot.

Either way, Drex had added, “[This was the] worst park job I’ve ever seen.”

After Drex shared a photo online of the Evo, of course folks on the internet chimed in and criticized the driver’s decision.


Daily Hive has reached out to Evo for comment.

